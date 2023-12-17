Top Stories
Sun, 17 December 2023 at 6:51 pm

Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt's Birthday Present for Taylor Swift Revealed

Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt's Birthday Present for Taylor Swift Revealed

Taylor Swift received a special birthday present from the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt, and his family!

The “Bejeweled” entertainer celebrated her 34th birthday this past week, and the owner of the football team’s family has shared the gift they got her for her big day, which is perfect for a singer.

Find out what they gifted Taylor inside…

Clark‘s daughter Gracie took to Instagram to wish Taylor a happy birthday, with the gift box in a photo.

“Happy birthday to this queen!💖 Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet!🫶🏼,” she shared in the caption.

Gracie then tagged personal shopper Josh Trevino and Nieman Marcus, revealing they got her a Judith Leiber bag. She also included the emojis – 🎤✨.

Clark‘s wife Tavia revealed more details on the gift in a comment on her own post, sharing that they got Taylor a Judith Leiber miniaudiere Swarovski microphone purse!

Taylor made it out to Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts to attend Sunday’s (December 17) Chiefs game against the New England Patriots. See who she was there with!
Photos: Getty
