Fantasia Barrino Says She & Family Were Racially Profiled by Airbnb Host, Reveals What Happened

Fantasia Barrino is speaking out after she and her family were racially profiled by an Airbnb host.

The 39-year-old singer and actress took to social media on Sunday (December 17) to share a recent experience she had when she booked a stay in a house to celebrate her son’s birthday.

“My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight,” The Color Purple star wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The host accused us of having a party with loud noises outdoors because they saw balloons being dropped off and a game truck with no generator in the early part of the day. The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guest who stayed the night,” Fantasia continued.

“They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!! It’s evident from the sayings on the wall, to the outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well equipped game room in the garage/poker table that people Hosts parties and/or gatherings here on the lake often as there were weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house. It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin. I wanted my son to enjoy his friends (10-12) year old and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet.”

Airbnb’s help account replied to Fantasia, saying that the company “does not condone discrimination in any way,” and inviting her to message them to follow up about the matter.

