Josh Allen's Dating History, Including Ex Girlfriends & Current Partner (Who's a Hollywood Star!)
Josh Allen will be center stage as the Buffalo Bills play a must-win game against the Dallas Cowboys.
As you’re watching this afternoon’s big NFL game, you may be wondering who Josh Allen is dating right now…and she’s a famous actress!.
We’re taking a closer look at his dating history, including his longtime girlfriend who he is no longer seeing and his current Hollywood flame.
Keep reading to find out more…