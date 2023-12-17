Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Injured, Hospitalized After Fall at Weekend Concert

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been spending his weekend in the hospital.

The 76-year-old former NBA star encountered an accidental fall at a concert on Friday evening (December 15) in Los Angeles, People reports.

Unfortunately for him, the fall caused a broken hip, hospitalizing the former pro athlete.

“Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today,” his longtime business partner, Deborah Morales, shared in a statement.

She added, “We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.”

We are sending our thoughts to Kareem and hope for a speedy recovery!

