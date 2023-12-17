Kendall Jenner Wears Fur Coat for Aspen Dinner With Friends Hours Before Bad Bunny Split Revealed

Kendall Jenner kept warm in a fur coat while stepping out for dinner on Saturday night (December 16) in Aspen, Colo.

The 28-year-old model was seen showing off a smile as she was out with her married friends Lauren Perez and David Waltzer.

Lauren is actually currently pregnant with their second child!

The following day, it was revealed that Kendall and her beau Bad Bunny had split up.

A source told ET that they “have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.”

“They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” the source added. “They have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

While they broke up romantically, there “isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another.”

If you didn’t know, back in 2021, Kendall made quite the headlines as she was criticized for what she wore to Lauren and David‘s wedding.

