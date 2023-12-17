Mandy Moore Reveals What Her Son Gus Thinks of Her Movie 'Tangled,' Shares What Disney Movie He Does Love

Mandy Moore‘s son Gus could care less about her being in Tangled!

The 39-yea-old Dr. Death actress and singer starred in the Disney musical as Rapunzel, and recently, she and her two-year-old posed with the character during a trip to Disneyland.

“Gus isn’t interested in Tangled and really couldn’t care less that mom and Rapunzel are ‘close friends,’” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of them with Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

After their trip, she expanded on his lack of interest in her princess character, and revealed what Disney movie he does love.

“My son has not seen a ton of movies, but he does love Cars, so that was the highlight of the day,” she told ET. “He knows two Mickey Mouses, but Rapunzel was just blank. He had no idea. I’ve asked him to watch Tangled and he has no interest. Maybe one day it will be exciting to him that Mom knows Rapunzel really well, but at this point in his life he couldn’t care less.”

In addition to Tangled, Mandy reprised her role for the Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure TV series.

Mandy's next role is VERY different from a Disney princess – she will soon be seen starring in the second season of Peacock's Dr. Death.