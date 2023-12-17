The Richest 'Married to Medicine' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Married to Medicine is back in action!

The Bravo reality TV series, which first debuted in March of 2013, follows the lives of women in the Atlanta medical community – both doctors and doctors’ wives – and chronicles their personal and professional endeavors.

Many of the main cast members are already very successful and accomplished in their respective fields, garnering significant wealth. We’ve rounded up the main cast of Married to Medicine, and ranked them according to estimated net worth.

Find out who the richest stars of Married to Medicine are…