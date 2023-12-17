Whitney Cummings Welcomes First Child, A Baby Boy!

Top Stories
Sun, 17 December 2023 at 6:40 pm

Whitney Cummings is officially a mom!

The 41-yearold comedian and actress just welcomed her first child after announcing her pregnancy in June.

Later that month, she announced that she was expecting a baby boy.

Whitney took to social media on Sunday (December 17) to share the exciting news of her son’s birth!

“3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself.

Although Whitney didn’t provide a look at her newborn baby, a tiny hand can be seen in the lower right corner of the photo.

The name of the child, as well as the identity of his father have not been publicly revealed.

We send our congratulations and well wishes to Whitney Cummings!

Photos: Getty Images
