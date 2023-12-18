Top Stories
Mon, 18 December 2023 at 11:26 pm

Alix Earle Wears Daring Sheer Dress for Her 23rd Birthday Party at Florida Casino

Alix Earle Wears Daring Sheer Dress for Her 23rd Birthday Party at Florida Casino

Alix Earle took her best friends to a casino for her 23rd birthday!

The TikTok star wore a daring sheer dress while stepping out for her birthday celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday (December 16) in Hollywood, Fla.

“I don’t look as graceful as Sharon Stone rolling the dice .. but we tried #23 🎂🎰,” Alix wrote on Instagram with photos from the night.

Alix‘s football player boyfriend Braxton Berrios didn’t appear to be in attendance, but they celebrated separately during a romantic dinner date that he planned.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Instagram, Alix shard a video from the date, which she called the “most perfect surprise.” Braxton blindfolded her and took her to a sushi dinner in a hotel suite, where she was gifted with a custom Cartier bracelet that had “I love you” engraved in the inside.

In a recent interview, Braxton was asked about marriage plans.

Watch the video below!
Photos: Getty
