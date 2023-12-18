Alix Earle Wears Daring Sheer Dress for Her 23rd Birthday Party at Florida Casino

Alix Earle took her best friends to a casino for her 23rd birthday!

The TikTok star wore a daring sheer dress while stepping out for her birthday celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday (December 16) in Hollywood, Fla.

“I don’t look as graceful as Sharon Stone rolling the dice .. but we tried #23 🎂🎰,” Alix wrote on Instagram with photos from the night.

Alix‘s football player boyfriend Braxton Berrios didn’t appear to be in attendance, but they celebrated separately during a romantic dinner date that he planned.

On Instagram, Alix shard a video from the date, which she called the “most perfect surprise.” Braxton blindfolded her and took her to a sushi dinner in a hotel suite, where she was gifted with a custom Cartier bracelet that had “I love you” engraved in the inside.

In a recent interview, Braxton was asked about marriage plans.

