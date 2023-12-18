Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 9:37 pm

Bella Hadid Hits the Gym During Rare Day Out in NYC

Bella Hadid Hits the Gym During Rare Day Out in NYC

Bella Hadid is returning to the public eye!

The 27-year-old model flashed a smile as she headed to the gym for a workout on Monday afternoon (December 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

For her workout, Bella wore a cropped black jacket with matching yoga pants while carrying vintage Von Dutch bowling bag.

Later that night, Bella added a black and red reflective jacket over her workout outfit as she arrived back at her apartment.

Bella has been laying low these past several months and just recently revealed that she had been undergoing intense treatment after battling Lyme disease for the past 15 years.

Back in October, Bella was spotted kissing and holding hands with a world famous horseback riding star in Texas!
