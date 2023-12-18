Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

'Big Bang Theory' Actress Kate Micucci Announces She's Cancer-Free After Being Diagnosed with Lung Cancer

Kate Micucci has shared some very exciting news – she’s cancer-free!

Last week, the 43-year-old actress and comedian, who played Lucy on The Big Bang Theory, revealed that she recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Now that she is home from the hospital, Kate shared a health update, announcing that she no longer has cancer.

“Hey everyone! I just wanted to thank you all so much for the good wishes and all the love that I have received this past week,” Kate shared on TikTok. “It meant so much to me and really came at a time that I really needed it so thank you.”

Kate went on to share that she’s now clear of lung cancer following last week’s successful surgery.

“I have great news, which is that I am cancer free!” Kate shared. “The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very lucky and I know that.”

“I’m just really grateful that things worked out as they did,” Kate continued. “I’m feeling really good today and I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I’m just glad I can report some good news to you.”

Kate concluded her video by saying she’s “excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas” before sharing a clip of her 3-year-old son running up to her and giving her a kiss.

We’re glad to hear that Kate is now cancer-free.

