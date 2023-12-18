Celine Dion's Sister Gives Update on Singer's Condition Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

There’s a new update amid Celine Dion‘s battle with stiff person syndrome.

The 55-year-old singer announced that she was diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder in December 2022.

Celine‘s sister, Claudette Dion, recently spoke out about the musician’s current condition.

In an interview with 7 Jours magazine, published on December 12, Claudette said that her sister “works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles.”

“What pains me is that she has always been disciplined,” Claudette shared. “She always worked hard. Mom always told her, ‘You’re going to do this right, you’re going to do this right.’”

She added that their family’s dream is to see Celine “return to the stage” in some capacity.

“In which state? I do not know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what [gets to] me. Since it’s one case in millions, scientists didn’t do that much research, because it didn’t affect that many people,” she said of the disorder.

Claudette also expressed her appreciation for the support Celine has received from fans.

“People tell us they love her and pray for her. She receives so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes,” she said.

Back in November, Celine Dion made her first public appearance since her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, and we have all the details.