Jonathan Majors Dropped by Marvel After Being Found Guilty of Assault in Domestic Abuse Case

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Marvel Studios.

The 34-year-old actor and will no longer portray Kang the Conqueror going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), The Wrap has confirmed on Monday (December 18).

The news comes just after the result of Jonathan‘s trial, in which he was found guilty of assault and harassment after being accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend the night they ended a two-year relationship in March.

Keep reading to find out more…

He is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2024.

The actor first debuted in Marvel back in the summer of 2021 as He Who Remains in Disney+’s Loki. He Who Remains was the first variant of MCU villain Kang. He then appeared as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year.

Find out more about the verdict of the domestic abuse case.