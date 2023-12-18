Top Stories
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Both Assault & Harassment, Also Found Not Guilty on 2 Charges

Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Both Assault & Harassment, Also Found Not Guilty on 2 Charges

Marvel’s Jonathan Majors has just been found guilty of third degree assault and guilty of harassment by a jury in New York.

He was also found not guilty on one count of assault and for second degree aggravated harassment, THR reports. Majors sat with his lawyer while his family and girlfriend, Meagan Good, sat behind him while the verdict was read.

If you don’t know, Majors was first arrested back on March 25, 2023 after an alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He faced charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. He pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, Grace testified she was scared of him during their relationship. His disturbing text messages were also revealed during the trial.

So far, Majors has not released a statement reacting to the guilty verdict. Stay tuned.
Photos: Getty
Getty Images