Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Makes First Statement Since Assault & Harassment Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors is speaking out via his legal representation.

The 34-year-old actor was convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment, and was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict on Monday (December 18) in his domestic abuse case.

He will be sentenced on February 6, 2024.

His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, spoke out in a statement, via The Wrap.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that.”

“We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him. Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

“Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name,” the lawyer concluded.

The criminal misdemeanor charges could carry a penalty of up to a year in jail, although probation and community service are common sentences in cases of this nature, via The Wrap.

