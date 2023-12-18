Katie Couric Finds Out She's Going to Be a Grandma in Surprise 'Eras Tour' Reveal From Daughter Ellie Monahan - Watch Her Reaction!

Katie Couric is in for a big surprise!

The 66-year-old journalist was shocked by her daughters’ surprise reveal, which was posted to social media.

Ellie Monahan, 32, revealed that she is pregnant with her first child to her mother, and Katie just uploaded the footage.

“Been dying to tell you. This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, ‘Don’t worry, we made one for you!’ #omg #omg #omg #omg #needmy🤓” she captioned the video.

In the clip, Katie‘s daughters present her with one of Taylor Swift‘s signature friendship bracelets, which she starts to read.

“Granny to be,” she slowly reads before Ellie announces to her shocked mom, “I’m pregnant!”

“You are?!” she replies.

“Are you freaked out?” Ellie asks.

“No!” she exclaims, before getting up to congratulate her daughter.

Katie is mom to Ellie and Caroline Monahan with her late husband, Jay Monahan, who died in 1998.

