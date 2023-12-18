Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 4:20 pm

Katie Couric Finds Out She's Going to Be a Grandma in Surprise 'Eras Tour' Reveal From Daughter Ellie Monahan - Watch Her Reaction!

Katie Couric Finds Out She's Going to Be a Grandma in Surprise 'Eras Tour' Reveal From Daughter Ellie Monahan - Watch Her Reaction!

Katie Couric is in for a big surprise!

The 66-year-old journalist was shocked by her daughters’ surprise reveal, which was posted to social media.

Ellie Monahan, 32, revealed that she is pregnant with her first child to her mother, and Katie just uploaded the footage.

“Been dying to tell you. This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, ‘Don’t worry, we made one for you!’ #omg #omg #omg #omg #needmy🤓” she captioned the video.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the clip, Katie‘s daughters present her with one of Taylor Swift‘s signature friendship bracelets, which she starts to read.

“Granny to be,” she slowly reads before Ellie announces to her shocked mom, “I’m pregnant!”

“You are?!” she replies.

“Are you freaked out?” Ellie asks.

“No!” she exclaims, before getting up to congratulate her daughter.

Katie is mom to Ellie and Caroline Monahan with her late husband, Jay Monahan, who died in 1998.

Find out which stars are expecting in 2024!

Watch the cute moment…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ellie Monahan, Katie Couric, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images