Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 2:24 pm

Kendall Jenner's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Kendall Jenner's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at Kendall Jenner‘s famous ex-boyfriends!

Over the years, the 28-year-old supermodel and reality star has dated some very famous athletes and musicians.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

After it was reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny had split up after nearly a year of dating, we’re taking a look back at Kendall‘s dating history.

We’ve rounded up all of the famous men Kendall has dated to over the years, and figured out their relationship timelines.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous men Kendall Jenner has dated over the years…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty Images
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Kendall Jenner, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images