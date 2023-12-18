Kendall Jenner's Dating History - Full List of Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at Kendall Jenner‘s famous ex-boyfriends!

Over the years, the 28-year-old supermodel and reality star has dated some very famous athletes and musicians.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

After it was reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny had split up after nearly a year of dating, we’re taking a look back at Kendall‘s dating history.

We’ve rounded up all of the famous men Kendall has dated to over the years, and figured out their relationship timelines.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the famous men Kendall Jenner has dated over the years…