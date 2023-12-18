Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Appear to Have Split After 7 Years Together

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka do not appear to be dating any longer.

The 54-year-old entertainer and the 40-year-old dancer have known each other since 2006, when they began a professional relationship. They started dating in 2016 and had been going strong for years, despite a brief split in 2017.

Fans started wondering if Mariah and Bryan had ended their relationship after he was seemingly absent from her Merry Christmas One and All concert tour this holiday season.

Keep reading to find out more…

People now reports that a source says Mariah is not celebrating the holidays with Bryan, even though he usually joins her and the kids for the annual Aspen vacation. The last time we posted photos of the couple was almost exactly one year ago during their Christmas trip in 2022.

Mariah shared 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

A bunch of pop stars have dated (and even married) their backup dancers in the past!