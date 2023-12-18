Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 1:30 pm

Mauricio Umansky & Influencer Alexandria Wolfe Are All Smiles While Stepping Out for Dinner in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky & Influencer Alexandria Wolfe Are All Smiles While Stepping Out for Dinner in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky is stepping out for dinner.

The 53-year-old real estate broker and Buying Beverly Hills star was all smiles as he and influencer Alexandria Wolfe headed to dinner on Sunday night (December 17) in Aspen, Colo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mauricio Umansky

For their night out, Mauricio wore a black jacket over a blue plaid shirt with jeans while Alexandria, 33, wore a black fur coat and carried her heels.

As of right now, the nature of Mauricio and Alexandria‘s relationship is unknown. Over the summer, it was revealed that Mauricio and wife Kyle Richards had separated after 27 years of marriage.

He was recently linked to his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater after they were photographed holding hands. They later said that there was nothing romantic going on between them.

Kyle, 54, also recently addressed speculation that she was in a new relationship.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Mauricio Umansky and Alexandria Wolfe stepping out for dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 01
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 02
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 03
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 04
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 05
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 06
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 07
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 08
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 09
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 10
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 11
mauricio umansky alexandria wolfe grab dinner in aspen 12

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Alexandria Wolfe, Mauricio Umansky

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images