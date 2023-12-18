Mauricio Umansky & Influencer Alexandria Wolfe Are All Smiles While Stepping Out for Dinner in Aspen

Mauricio Umansky is stepping out for dinner.

The 53-year-old real estate broker and Buying Beverly Hills star was all smiles as he and influencer Alexandria Wolfe headed to dinner on Sunday night (December 17) in Aspen, Colo.

For their night out, Mauricio wore a black jacket over a blue plaid shirt with jeans while Alexandria, 33, wore a black fur coat and carried her heels.

As of right now, the nature of Mauricio and Alexandria‘s relationship is unknown. Over the summer, it was revealed that Mauricio and wife Kyle Richards had separated after 27 years of marriage.

He was recently linked to his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater after they were photographed holding hands. They later said that there was nothing romantic going on between them.

Kyle, 54, also recently addressed speculation that she was in a new relationship.

