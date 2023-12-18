Meghan Markle Reveals What Prince Archie Wants for Christmas & Why He Won't Be Getting it!

Meghan Markle is providing a sneak peek at Prince Archie‘s Christmas list for Santa!

The Duchess of Sussex moderated a Q&A following a special screening of Netflix’s short film The After with David Oyelowo and director Misan Harriman at a private residence in Montecito, Calf., where Meghan lives with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During the event, Meghan revealed that her son was taking after the director of the movie, via People.

If you didn’t know, Misan is a photographer, and has snapped some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s portraits.

“The inspiration runs deep. Our 4-year-old – 4 ½ -year-old son — he would say, ‘No, I’m not 4. I’m 4 ½ —Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us, and I bought Archie a camera, and he said, ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan,’” she said with a laugh. (The Leica cameras cost thousands.)

“I said, ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,’” she continued.

“So thank you for the inspiration across the board,” she added to the director.

