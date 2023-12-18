Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 9:37 am

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Continue Here »

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

We’re just a few days away from the holidays and Netflix has a ton of holiday movies that are ready to stream!

The streamer has released dozens of holiday films over the years, and we’re breaking down which you should watch…and which might be skippable!

There are lots of films to get you in the holiday spirit with a lot of famous faces featured including Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Rob Lowe, and more.

FYI: If you don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes ranks a movie “fresh,” when “at least 60% of reviews for a movie or TV show are positive,” and ranks a movie “certified fresh” with “a steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher,” and “at least five reviews from Top Critics,” among other qualifiers.

Keep reading to see the rankings of all of Netflix’s original holiday content…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: 2023 Holidays, EG, Extended, Movies, Netflix, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images