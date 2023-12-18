Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 6:18 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' - Rumored Cast Revealed!

Continue Here »

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' - Rumored Cast Revealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is coming!

The first-ever global all stars edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race is expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

There’s not much known about the new series on Paramount+ just yet, except that it’s a first-ever All Stars global showdown of queens from across the world.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed fans who’ve been tracking the moves of their favorite queens, the fanbase has put together a likely list of entertainers who will be participating in the newest spin-off of the franchise.

Click through to find out who is rumored to be starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount / MTV, Getty
Posted to: Alyssa Edwards, Athena Likis, Eva Le Queen, Gala Varo, Kitty Scott-Claus, Kween Kong, Miranda Lebrão, Nehellenia, Pythia, RuPaul's Drag Race, Slideshow, Television, Tessa Testicle

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images