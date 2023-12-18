'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' - Rumored Cast Revealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars is coming!

The first-ever global all stars edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race is expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

There’s not much known about the new series on Paramount+ just yet, except that it’s a first-ever All Stars global showdown of queens from across the world.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed fans who’ve been tracking the moves of their favorite queens, the fanbase has put together a likely list of entertainers who will be participating in the newest spin-off of the franchise.

Click through to find out who is rumored to be starring in RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars…