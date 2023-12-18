Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 5:53 pm

Sydney Sweeney Wows in Sheer Dress at 'Anyone But You' Premiere in Australia

Sydney Sweeney Wows in Sheer Dress at 'Anyone But You' Premiere in Australia

Sydney Sweeney is bringing her new movie to Australia!

The 26-year-old struck a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the premiere of her new rom-com Anyone But You held at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Monday (December 18) held at the in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sydney Sweeney

Sydney looked hot in a sheer, off-white dress as she was joined at the premiere by co-stars Joe Davidson and Bryan Brown along with director Will Gluck.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

In a recent interview, Glen revealed that he almost died while filming that nude scene.

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Sydney is wearing a Givenchy dress.

Click through the gallery for 25+ pictures of Sydney Sweeney at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 01
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 02
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 03
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 04
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 05
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 06
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 07
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 08
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 09
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 10
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 11
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 12
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 13
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 14
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 15
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 16
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 17
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 18
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 19
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 20
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 21
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 22
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 23
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 24
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 25
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 26
sydney sweeney anyone but you premiere in sydney 27

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anyone But You, Bryan Brown, Joe Davidson, Sydney Sweeney, Will Gluck

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images