Sydney Sweeney Wows in Sheer Dress at 'Anyone But You' Premiere in Australia

The 26-year-old struck a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the premiere of her new rom-com Anyone But You held at the Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Monday (December 18) held at the in Sydney, Australia.

Sydney looked hot in a sheer, off-white dress as she was joined at the premiere by co-stars Joe Davidson and Bryan Brown along with director Will Gluck.

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Anyone But You hits theaters on December 22

FYI: Sydney is wearing a Givenchy dress.

