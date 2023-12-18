Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift is continuing to show love to her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter supported her 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end player boyfriend at his December 17 game against the New England Patriots wearing a cute beanie.

As it turns out, the beanie had a special detail sewn into the brim: the number 87, which also happens to be Travis‘ jersey number.

The beanie was actually crafted by a fan named Kat, who works for Westside Storey, the company where Taylor‘s team has reportedly purchased the vintage Chiefs sweatshirts she’s been wearing to games. She decided to crochet a beanie to add to the package once she found out it might be going directly to Taylor herself.

And it did! Taylor was wearing the homemade white and red knit cap, complete with the “87″ stitched into the brim. Watch Kat‘s cute explanation of how it all came to be!

At the same time, Taylor's suite was also filled with special friends and family.