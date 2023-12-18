Top Stories
Mon, 18 December 2023 at 12:01 pm

Tom Brady's Personal Family Photo Accidentally Given to Different Family in CVS Mix-Up!

Tom Brady's Personal Family Photo Accidentally Given to Different Family in CVS Mix-Up!

A California-based family got a big surprise when they printed their family photos at a local CVS!

TikTok creator Katie Tonges uploaded a photo compilation of the pic her family was supposed to receive, a group shot of her own family, and the photo they actually received.

The photo Katie and her family ended up receiving was an image of Tom Brady and his three kids, Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, posing for a picture together.

Katie also posted a screen grab of a text, seemingly from her father, that read: “Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas. We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣??????”

Tom then left a comment on Katie‘s TikTok video! He wrote, “My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco 😅.” See the comment in the gallery below, plus Katie‘s response!
