Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 7:39 pm

Tom Hiddleston & 'Loki' Stars Attend Finale Screening Following Jonathan Majors Guilty Verdict

Tom Hiddleston & 'Loki' Stars Attend Finale Screening Following Jonathan Majors Guilty Verdict

The three main stars of Loki are coming together to promote their show!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series premiered its second season in October, with the finale airing on November 9.

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan attended a screening of season 2′s final episode, followed by a Q&A session, on Monday (December 18) at The Ham Yard Hotel in London.

The event happened on the same day that Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of of third degree assault and of harassment stemming from his arrest after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend.

Following Monday’s verdict, it was promptly reported that Marvel Studios has decided to part ways with Jonathan.

Last month, Tom Hiddleston hinted at his future playing Loki in the MCU!

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan at the Loki finale screening and Q&A in London…
