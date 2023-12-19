17 Best Cozy Games of 2023 - The Top Picks for Relaxing Video Games!

Not every video game experience has to be stress-inducing.

Sure, it’s always fun fighting baddies, working your way up through increasingly difficult levels and screaming at friends during intense battles, but sometimes, you just need something calming to do.

There were so many cozy game offerings in 2023, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best. From low-stakes tasks like managing a cat cafe, to quietly tending to gardens and collecting gems, these are the best games for unplugging from the real world and doing something nice and calm.

