Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip &amp; Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 4:17 pm

17 Best Cozy Games of 2023 - The Top Picks for Relaxing Video Games!

Continue Here »

17 Best Cozy Games of 2023 - The Top Picks for Relaxing Video Games!

Not every video game experience has to be stress-inducing.

Sure, it’s always fun fighting baddies, working your way up through increasingly difficult levels and screaming at friends during intense battles, but sometimes, you just need something calming to do.

There were so many cozy game offerings in 2023, and we’ve rounded up the best of the best. From low-stakes tasks like managing a cat cafe, to quietly tending to gardens and collecting gems, these are the best games for unplugging from the real world and doing something nice and calm.

Click through to see the top cozy games of 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Nintendo / Phoenix Labs / Natsume
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Video Games