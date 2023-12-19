Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip &amp; Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 1:23 pm

Adam Sandler's Next Dramatic Film, 'Spaceman,' Gets First Look From Netflix - Watch Now!

Adam Sandler's Next Dramatic Film, 'Spaceman,' Gets First Look From Netflix - Watch Now!

The first look at Spaceman, Adam Sandler‘s upcoming dramatic film, has been revealed.

Here’s the film’s synopsis: Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Keep reading to find out more…

Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel “Spaceman of Bohemia,” the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

The film lands on Netflix on March 1, 2024.
