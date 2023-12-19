Disney's 2024 Film Slate Has Just 7 Movies (And 6 of Them Are Franchise Projects)

Disney had 12 movies released in 2023, but right now the studio only has 7 movies on its 2024 film slate.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures includes films released by Disney’s production company, as well as Pixar, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Studios.

Of the seven movies on Disney’s slate for the upcoming year, just one of them is a Disney-branded movie, one is a Marvel movie, and another is a Pixar movie. The other four are all from 20th Century Studios.

Six of the seven movies are part of popular franchises while one movie is an original film, though it’s based on a classic novel.

Browse through the slideshow to check out Disney’s film slate for 2024…