Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip &amp; Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 3:43 pm

Disney's 2024 Film Slate Has Just 7 Movies (And 6 of Them Are Franchise Projects)

Continue Here »

Disney's 2024 Film Slate Has Just 7 Movies (And 6 of Them Are Franchise Projects)

Disney had 12 movies released in 2023, but right now the studio only has 7 movies on its 2024 film slate.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures includes films released by Disney’s production company, as well as Pixar, Marvel Studios, and 20th Century Studios.

Of the seven movies on Disney’s slate for the upcoming year, just one of them is a Disney-branded movie, one is a Marvel movie, and another is a Pixar movie. The other four are all from 20th Century Studios.

Six of the seven movies are part of popular franchises while one movie is an original film, though it’s based on a classic novel.

Browse through the slideshow to check out Disney’s film slate for 2024…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney, Getty
Posted to: Disney, EG, Extended, Movies, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images