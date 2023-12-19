Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Denied Free Tickets at Madison Square Garden After Leaving Knicks Game Early

Emily Ratajkowski might not be spotted in courtside seats at Madison Square Garden sporting events any longer.

A new report claims that the 32-year-old model is no longer being offered comp tickets to events at the famed New York City venue after angering fans by leaving a recent New York Knicks game before it ended.

Emily and friend Irina Shayk recently attended a Knicks basketball game, but left in the final two minutes of the nailbiter game against the Miami Heat. The Knicks came from behind in the final minutes to win the game, which some have called the best one of the season.

An MSG spokesperson is now speaking out in response to Emily allegedly requesting free tickets to a New York Rangers game.

“Emily was not offered comped tickets for the Rangers,” the rep told Page Six, adding that the model “was offered, and is welcome, to buy great seats any time.”

The spokesperson didn’t say that Emily‘s request was denied because she left the Knicks game early, but that seems to be the implication.

Many celebrities are often offered free tickets to sit on the floor at sporting events, though most people would need to pay thousands of dollars for those seats.

A source close to Emily told Page Six in response to the story, “Emily was unaware of any issue, given that she and Irina left the game early due to a childcare issue at home.”

