Hallmark's 2023 Christmas Movies Ranked Worst to Best: All 31 New Movies Rated By Fans!

Hallmark Channel aired 31 new movies as part of 2023′s Countdown to Christmas franchise and we’re ranking all of the films now that they’ve all been seen by fans.

We decided to rank the films from worst to best, based on ratings from viewers.

Every movie has an IMDb rating that is determined by fans giving a score from 1 to 10. All of the scores are averaged out to come up with the overall score.

Whenever there is a tie score, the movie with the most votes gets the better ranking thanks to having a larger sample size.

Browse through the slideshow to see the ranking of Hallmark Channel’s 2023 Christmas movies…