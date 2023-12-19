Here's How 'NCIS' Will Pay Tribute to David McCallum: Air Date for Special Episode Revealed

NCIS will say goodbye to late star David McCallum in the show’s upcoming 21st season.

The late actor, who passed away in September at 90 years old, was one of the original stars of the CBS series, and has appeared as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in every season since it’s premiere in 2003.

Executive producers on NCIS have revealed how the show will honor David with a special tribute episode in the beginning of the next season.

Longtime cast member Brian Dietzen, who plays Ducky’s protégé Jimmy Palmer, will serve as a co-writer on the special episode alongside EP Scott Williams.

“Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend,” executive producers and co-showrunners Steven D Binder and David North shared with TV Line.

“In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky’s passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve,” they said of the tribute episode. “And true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team.”

“There will also be a very touching and special moment you won’t want to miss,” the EPs added.

The David McCallum tribute episode of NCIS will be the second of the season, airing February 19th on CBS.

See how the stars of NCIS paid tribute to David after his passing…

