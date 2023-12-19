Insider Reveals Which 2 Royals Allegedly Do Not Want to Spend Christmas with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

There’s some new insight into the royal family Christmas amid tensions between Prince Harry, his wife Duchess Meghan Markle, and the extended family.

The royal family Christmas guest list was recently leaked, and while 10 newcomers will be joining the family, it looks like Prince Harry, Meghan, and 2 others will be skipping.

Keep reading to find out more…

A source told Vanity Fair, “The king would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming. It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales. Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them.”

A source who allegedly spent time with a senior royal family member added, “The king finds these suggestions about racism extraordinary and frankly unbelievable. It is all so far removed from the truth and what was actually said.”

Prince William and Princess Catherine allegedly do not want to be in the same room with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, “let alone spend Christmas with them.”

Find out which royal family member is the most popular right now.