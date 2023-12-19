Jack Antonoff Reveals the Taylor Swift Song That Left Him Feeling 'Punched in the Gut'

Jack Antonoff is opening up about his working relationship with Taylor Swift.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter and producer got candid in an interview with Vulture about working with the 34-year-old superstar.

If you didn’t know, the two first started working together on 2014’s 1989.

During the conversation, he said that “every one” of Taylor‘s eras surprises him, but one song “completely punched in the gut” when he first heard it.

“The stuff that shocks me the most is someone’s vulnerability in a song. The end of ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ is one of those moments for me,” he said.

“I remember, she wrote that right in front of me and then we put it down, and I was completely punched in the gut. Beautiful.”

“The stuff that shocks or surprises me is often the most beautifully written stuff,” he said, adding: “With her, I’m constantly taken aback.”

"You're On Your Own, Kid" is Track 5 off Midnights which, according to Taylor tradition, means it's one of the most emotional songs on the record.