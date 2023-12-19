Top Stories
Here's How Brad Pitt Celebrated His 60th Birthday - with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon By His Side!

Here's How Brad Pitt Celebrated His 60th Birthday - with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon By His Side!

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About How Series Will End Has Been Officially Debunked

'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About How Series Will End Has Been Officially Debunked

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 2:43 am

Jason Momoa Promotes 'Aquaman 2' in L.A. After Admitting Franchise's Future 'Not Looking Good'

Jason Momoa Promotes 'Aquaman 2' in L.A. After Admitting Franchise's Future 'Not Looking Good'

Jason Momoa poses with his trident while attending the L.A. fan screening of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The 44-year-old actor was joined by director James Wan at the event on Monday (December 18) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Jason talked about the future of the Aquaman franchise and admitted that it is “not looking good” amid new leadership at DC Studios.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Jason told Entertainment Tonight, adding that new leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran are wanting “to start their own new thing up.”

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” he said. “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’ I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

Here are the stars who are returning and exiting the franchise in Aquaman 2.
Just Jared on Facebook
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 01
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 02
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 03
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 04
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 05
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 06
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 07
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 08
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 09
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 10
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 11
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 12
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 13
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 14
jason momoa aquaman los angeles screening 15

Credit: Eric Charbonneau; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aquaman, James Wan, Jason Momoa

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images