Jason Momoa Promotes 'Aquaman 2' in L.A. After Admitting Franchise's Future 'Not Looking Good'

Jason Momoa poses with his trident while attending the L.A. fan screening of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The 44-year-old actor was joined by director James Wan at the event on Monday (December 18) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Jason talked about the future of the Aquaman franchise and admitted that it is “not looking good” amid new leadership at DC Studios.

“I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Jason told Entertainment Tonight, adding that new leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran are wanting “to start their own new thing up.”

“The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility,” he said. “But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’ I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

