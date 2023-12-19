Jesse Plemons & Kirsten Dunst Grab Dinner at One of NYC's Hottest Restaurants!

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst made it a date night in New York City this week!

The 35-year-old actor and 41-year-old actress stood outside Via Carota with their group on Monday night (December 18) in New York City. Via Carota is one of the hardest restaurants to get a reservation to in New York City, and often goes viral on TikTok for their yummy looking dishes!

If you’re a fan of Jesse‘s work, you’ll know that one of his first big gigs that put him on the map was his role on Friday Night Lights. Well, did you know he’s going to be reuniting with one of his Friday Night Lights co-stars soon!?

Browse through the gallery to see the photos of Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on their date night in NYC…