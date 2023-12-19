Kristen Stewart Falls for Bodybuilder Katy M. O'Brian in 'Love Lies Bleeding' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Kristen Stewart‘s new movie has been released!

The 33-year-old Oscar-nominated actress stars alongside Katy M. O’Brian in the new film Love Lies Bleeding from director Rose Glass.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

Ed Harris also stars as Lou’s menacing, gun-slinging father, who finds himself pursued by the FBI.

Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, and Dave Franco also appear in the movie.

Love Lies Bleeding hits theaters on March 8, 2024.