Mariah Carey Does Some Shopping in Aspen Amid Bryan Tanka Split Rumors

Mariah Carey has arrived in Aspen for the holidays!

The 54-year-old “All I Want For Christmas Is You” entertainer was all smiles as she stepped out to do some shopping on Tuesday night (December 19) in Aspen, Colo.

For her night out, Mariah went winter chic in a white puffer jacket paired with a white skirt, white leggings, and white boots.

Mariah‘s outing in Aspen comes amid reports that she and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka had split up after seven years together.

Fans started wondering if Mariah and the 40-year-old professional dancer had ended their relationship after he was seemingly absent from her Merry Christmas One and All concert tour this holiday season.

Mariah and Bryan usually spend Christmas together with her kids in Aspen, but it doesn’t look like he has joined her for the holidays this year.

FYI: Mariah is wearing a Prada puffer jacket.