'My Life With the Walter Boys' Renewed, Season 2 Confirmed By Netflix!

Netflix has just renewed their new hit, My Life with the Walter Boys, for a second season!

Since debuting on December 7, the show has garnered 20.3 million views and is currently number one on the Global English Top 10 TV List.

Here’s a brief synopsis: Following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 15-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian – and 8 very rowdy boys.

The show stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde and Ashby Gentry, who are all set to return for season 2.

If you don’t know, this is the 37th TV show that Netflix has renewed in 2023. Unfortunately, the streamer has also canceled 15 TV shows this year.