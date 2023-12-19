NASCAR Star Ryan Blaney Engaged to Girlfriend Gianna Tulio

Ryan Blaney is getting married!

The 29-year-old reigning NCAA Cup Series champion recently proposed to his girlfriend Gianna Tulio, and she said yes!

Ryan and Gianna have been together for three years, as they celebrated their anniversary back in July.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Saturday (December 16), the couple announced the exciting news via an Instagram post capturing the moment Ryan got down on one knee and proposed to Gianna.

“12•12•23. I said yes to my forever,” Gianna wrote in the caption.

She showed off her engagement ring a day later in a post captioned, “A lifetime of this ✨,” alongside a set of black-and-white photos of the couple.

We send our congratulations to Ryan and Gianna!

Find out which other celebrities recently got engaged!