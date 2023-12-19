'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' Disney+ Series Debuts Early, Full Star-Studded Cast Revealed!

Disney+ surprised fans by premiering the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series adaptation a day early!

The streaming service dropped the first two episodes on Tuesday evening (December 19), several hours before they were originally set to debut.

The new series’ first episode also debuted simultaneously on Hulu, and will be available to stream there until late January. Now, new episodes of the series adaptation will premiere on Tuesdays, instead of Wednesdays!

Based on the YA book series by Rick Riordan, the series tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer here!

The new show will be a more faithful adaptation of the books than the previously released movies, as Rick is directly involved in the process, serving as an executive producer and even co-writing the first two episodes.

