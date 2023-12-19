Sam Asghari Reveals 40 Pound Weight Loss After Divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has been on a body transformation mission following his breakup with wife Britney Spears over the summer.

The 29-year-old personal trainer and budding actor has revealed that he has lost nearly 40 pounds in the past five months and he’s showing off his new physique.

“So, in the past five months I’ve had a little transformation which was losing about a good 35 to 40 pounds,” Sam told Page Six. “Sometimes when you are in a situation that you don’t get to necessarily focus on yourself, it could be challenging for you to notice [your physique changes] but everybody else does.”

Sam added, “I have more time for myself to focus on myself. Being by yourself and alone is a really good opportunity to focus on yourself.”

Sam said his new body is “not necessarily a revenge body, but a self-love sort of thing.”

Don’t expect to see Sam on the dating market.

“I’m focusing on work at the moment,” he said. “I definitely won’t be joining any dating apps any time soon. That’s for sure.”

Check out Sam‘s body in the Instagram video from December 2023 below.

Check out a video from early 2022 below.