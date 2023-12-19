Taylor Swift Seen Giving Large Tips to Gillette Stadium Food Runners at Chiefs-Patriots Game

Taylor Swift was spotted showing appreciation to the service workers at Gillette Stadium last weekend!

The 34-year-old entertainer could be seen tipping the food runners for her suite at Sunday’s (December 17) football game, where she cheered on beau Travis Kelce and his team, Kansas City Chiefs.

In a photo that has gone viral across social media, Taylor was seen popping into the kitchen and handing out $100 bills to workers who were attending to those in her suite throughout the game.

One fan, who says she isn’t a die-hard Swiftie, noted that she’s noticed that the singer “acknowledges and thanks everyone around her. The security , restaurant staff as she leaves, any workers at stadium she passes she says hello.. etc. Not many at her celebrity level or even c level do that.”

During that same game, Taylor‘s father Scott was also seen sharing a part of her birthday cake with people in the suite next to theirs. Check out the video HERE!

This isn’t the first time that Taylor has been noticed for how well she treats workers around her.

For The Eras Tour, it was revealed that Taylor gave out $100k bonuses to the truck drivers on the tour after the US leg wrapped up. She also gave out a reported $55 million worth of combined bonuses to everyone who worked on the tour!