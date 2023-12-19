'The Rookie' Season 6 Set Photos: Nathan Fillion & Jenna Dewan Pack on PDA at the Beach!

If you want to see spoiler photos from the set of the sixth season of The Rookie, keep reading this post. If you don’t, look away!

Nathan Fillion and Jenna Dewan were spotted packing on the PDA while filming a scene for season six on Monday (December 18) at the beach in Malibu, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Their characters John Nolan and Bailey Nune were seen looking so happy while walking along the beach and filming themselves on a camcorder, until they came across what appears to be a dead body on the beach.

It looks like the body was swept up to shore from the water as it appears to have seaweed wrapped around it.

Season six of The Rookie premieres on ABC on February 20, 2024.

Nine stars are expected to be returning for the upcoming sixth season.

