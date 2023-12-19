The Wealthiest 'Chopped' Judges Ranked from Lowest to Highest (& the 2 Highest Earners Have a Net Worth of $8 Million Each!)

There’s a Chopped marathon happening tonight and we have some info that fans of the Food Network show might want to see.

We have unearthed the net worths of the judges featured regularly on Chopped, and two of them are tied for the wealthiest!

Keep reading to find out who is making big bucks from Chopped…

See the net worths of all the Chopped judges…

Alex Guarnaschelli – JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $2 Million

Amanda Freitag – JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $3 Million

Aarón Sanchez – JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $4 Million

Ted Allen – HOST

Rumored net worth: $5 Million

Marcus Samuelsson – JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $5 Million

Scott Conant – JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $5 Million

Geoffrey Zakarian – JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $6 Million

Marc Murphy – JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $8 Million

Chris Santos- JUDGE

Rumored net worth: $8 Million

The richest Food Network celeb chef was recently revealed and they have a net worth of $100 million!

Disclaimer: The content of this post is based on data from Celebrity Net Worth. JustJared does not assume responsibility for any of the numbers reported in this post.