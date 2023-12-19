'What We Do in the Shadows' Ending on FX After Upcoming Sixth Season

The beloved series What We Do in the Shadows is ending after the upcoming sixth season.

The FX comedy series was previously renewed for seasons five and six back in June 2022 and now the series is heading into the final season, according to Vulture.

What We Do in the Shadows is a spinoff of the 2014 movie of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal star in the series, which is the latest FX show to announce an ending date.

The network has had seven shows end in 2023 and now this series will head into its final season in 2024.

