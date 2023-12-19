Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

'What We Do in the Shadows' Ending on FX After Upcoming Sixth Season

The beloved series What We Do in the Shadows is ending after the upcoming sixth season.

The FX comedy series was previously renewed for seasons five and six back in June 2022 and now the series is heading into the final season, according to Vulture.

What We Do in the Shadows is a spinoff of the 2014 movie of the same name by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal star in the series, which is the latest FX show to announce an ending date.

The network has had seven shows end in 2023 and now this series will head into its final season in 2024.

ARE YOU SAD that What We Do in the Shadows is ending after the sixth season?
