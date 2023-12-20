Ariana Grande Seemingly Shoots a Music Video for 'AG7' in NYC Amid Other Hints at New Music

It seems like Ariana Grande filmed a music video in New York City for her next album!

On Tuesday (December 19), the 30-year-old “Positions” singer was photographed on the set of a new project.

The celebrity photographer Diggzy (Miles Diggs) shared several shots from the evening and teased Ariana‘s upcoming era in his captions.

Ariana herself has been hinting at her seventh album more and more lately.

Keep reading to find out more…

She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell for the shoot and stunned in an all-brown ensemble. The Wicked star wore a leather wrap top with a V-neck, a miniskirt, and leather gloves. She also rocked her signature high pony.

Diggzy posted a few of his photos of Ariana on Instagram and wrote, “go time @arianagrande.” She liked the post and commented two hearts.

The photographer also took to Threads to share the new images of the Grammy winner and captioned his post, “Ari on Set in NYC yesterday,” adding “#Ag7.”

On her Instagram Story, Ariana reposted his photo of her smiling and clasping her hands.

It’s looking like Arianators can get excited! Ariana also shared photos and videos of herself working in the studio in December 7 and December 27 Instagram posts. Several of her Wicked costars had sweet reactions to the teasers.

Ariana recently signed with a new manager after leaving Scooter Braun.