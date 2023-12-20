Bradley Cooper Reveals How Former Classmates Reacted to Him Attending His High School Reunion

Bradley Cooper is sharing details about his 30th high school reunion!

The 48-year-old Maestro director and star opened up about the occasion during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Bradley‘s reunion took place at Chestnut Hill Brewing Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and it sounds like he had a lovely time.

The actor told Jimmy that he previously attended his 20th and 25th high school reunions. He called the 30th one “great.”

“I saw like, ya know, people I went to high school with,” he said, laughing.

Bradley recalled, “I was early and I put the sign out front. It said, ‘Germantown Academy.’ And then people came and I welcomed them and I put my nametag [on].”

“But when I was in high school, I used to go by Brad, and now I go by Bradley,” he added. “I felt like I was some weird imposter, but that is my real name, is Bradley.”

When Jimmy asked him if anyone “freaked out” about his celebrity status, Bradley replied, “No. It was really — it was awesome. “It was just regular. I think it was just like, time had passed, and it was just cool.”

Apparently, there was a guy at the 25th reunion who “was not cool,” but fortunately, he didn’t make it to the 30th.

