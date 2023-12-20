Brittany Mahomes Reacts to 'A Lot More' Rude People on Instagram

Brittany Mahomes is calling out rude people on Instagram!

The 28-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and mom of two took to her story this week to react to an influx of rude people on her account.

Check out what she said inside…

Brittany shared a blank, black screen on Tuesday evening (December 19), with her message in white text in the center of the screen.

“Recently there has been ALOT more rude as- people on here, waaaay more then normal….” she started out her post. “I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from….please”

Earlier this year, Brittany opened up about negative attention during a Q&A on Instagram.

One question asked if it bothered her “when people continue to talk about her.”

“It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two s—s about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me,” she said, according to People.

Brittany is seen nearly every week attending the Chiefs games to support her hubby, and lately, she has been hanging out with Taylor Swift at games!

They two have formed quite the friendship since Taylor started dating Travis Kelce, and have even been photographed having girls’ nights out.