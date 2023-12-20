Charles Melton Looks Back at His Time on 'Riverdale,' Calls the Show 'My Juilliard'

Charles Melton is looking back at his time on Riverdale.

The 32-year-old actor has been receiving rave reviews for his role in the new movie May December and has already won several critics awards for the role along with being nominated for a Golden Globe award, a Critics’ Choice award, and a Independent Spirit award.

In a new interview, Charles shared how his time on The CW teen drama helped him perfect his acting skills.

While speaking with i-D, Charles said that Riverdale “helped me refine this work ethic,” adding, “I learned so much being there. I formed relationships that I will have until the end of my days.”

Charles also credited the show for teaching him what it would be like to attend a professional acting program.

“Riverdale truly was my Juilliard — I was learning and growing and playing and taking risks,” Charles said. “I was allowed to do that.”

Charles played football player Reggie Mantle for all seven seasons of the show before it ended in August 2023.

Charles admitted that wrapping Riverdale was “bittersweet,” before adding, “But I’m so happy it brought joy to so many people.”

In another recent interview, Charles opened up about the “annoying process” of having to wear a prosthetic for nine hours while filming May December.

Also pictured inside: Charles Melton attending a press event for May December hosted by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation on Tuesday (December 18) held at the Robin Williams Center in New York City.